New Castle County Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a vehicle Friday morning.
Police were dispatched to the unit block of Carlisle Road in the Brookside community for reports of a suspicious vehicle at 6:15 a.m. on February 12, 2021. Inside, they found the bodies of the men.
Police haven't released any information on the cause or manner of death.
Anyone with information and/or video pertaining to this investigation, is asked to contact Detective Kevin Mackie via email at Kevin.Mackie@newcastlede.gov or by telephone at 302.395.8133). You can also contact the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800.
Citizens can text a tip anonymously, simply by texting the number 847411 keyword: NCCDE or submit a tip by clicking here.
Tipsters may also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.