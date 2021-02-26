This entry showcases the best work of WDEL reporter Amy Cherry and includes a variety of reports from breaking and spot news, COVID-19 coverage, and feature stories.

Best of WDEL's Amy Cherry

Here’s a rundown of what’s include:

00:00 - Aftermath of a protest-turned-riot in Wilmington

01:06 -Strong storm bring a tree down into a home in Newport

01:35 - Putting a face on COVID-19 -- one of the state's first diagnosed cases is a survivor

02:56 - A tornado strikes Middletown

03:52 - Saying goodbye to the iconic Dolle's sign in Rehoboth Beach 

04:35 - ILC Dover creates innovative gear for nurses in the COVID unit

05:23 - Local chef cooks victory dinner for VP Kamala Harris

06:32 - Zoom bullying

07:28 - Sussex Co. says goodbye to the state's final whipping post

08:17 - A new Instagram account exposes racism in Delaware's private schools

09:30 - Wilmington gets high-tech trash cans

10:14 - Governor angry over Delaware's presence on quarantine lists

10:57 - A lawsuit filed by current and former police officers exposes New Castle County as a safe harbor for an alleged sexual predator

11:54 - University of Delaware makes improved masks

13:04 - Colonial School District mourns the loss of a student

13:47 - WDEL's Amy Cherry gets an inside look at Delaware's Public Health Lab--the epicenter of coronavirus

Total run time:  14:42

Tags