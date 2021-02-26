This entry for News Series exposes parking problems in the city of Wilmington, with WDEL uncovering a towing company operating illegally and leaving city residents with an expensive problem.
WDEL's Amy Cherry's reports begin with a woman whose car was illegally towed from public property by private towing company National Auto Movers, against city code. Only one towing company is permitted to remove cars from public property, in conjunction with Wilmington Police action. That company is not National Auto Movers.
After Cherry learned this happened to a second vehicle, her inquiries led the City of Wilmington to launch an investigation into National Auto Movers' towing practices. WDEL's investigation found National Auto Movers was operating without a city license. WDEL also uncovered parking signs that were illegally erected outside businesses in the city, threatening to tow residents.
The city removed the illegal signs. National Auto Movers was ultimately slapped with a cease and desist order from the city and was found to be operating without a license. It also apologized and returned cars that were illegally towed to the owners without charge. Additionally, the city pledged to work with business owners to ensure city code on parking and towing was clear.