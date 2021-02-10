This Hard News entry exposes a longtime Wilmington City Councilman who admitted to living outside his district in a WDEL interview.
In an interview with WDEL, Councilman Trippi Congo, who was running for council president, told reporter Amy Cherry casually that "he recently moved." Cherry picked up on a possible issue and further pressed Congo on where and when he moved, pointing out it's illegal to represent one district and live in another.
Cherry's reporting ultimately led to requests for hearings and Congo being ousted from council due to the move being illegal under the city's charter. Congo's seat remained vacant and the residents of District 2 were unrepresented until 2021.