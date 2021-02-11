(Entry rundown is included at the end)
From breaking news to in-depth reporting on issues affecting our community to feature reporting that highlights the unique stories of Delaware, we are WDEL News.
WDEL is Delaware’s most listened to station for news and information and the second largest news website based in Delaware. Although we were the first radio station in Delaware and one of the first 100 in the U.S, we have long believed we are not necessarily in the radio business, but in the news business. Thus, WDEL provides Delaware with news on the radio, on the web via our website which offers in-depth reporting for which the constraints of commercial radio don’t allow, video, podcasts, e-mail updates, and breaking news alerts which we deliver directly to cell phones.
The Wilmington metro, an umbrella market to Philadelphia, has no commercial TV stations and one daily newspaper. Therefore, with very few outlets for purely Delaware news, WDEL believes it is our mission to keep our listeners informed about what’s happening locally, while keeping them abreast of national and international developments.
And, as you’ll be able to tell from our entry, WDEL offers more than just newscasts. WDEL provides listeners with live coverage of breaking news, major storms, local press conferences & major speeches, plus creative feature reporting which captures the flavor of our town.
WDEL is unique in our market in several ways:
- WDEL produces nine hours of locally-originated all-news product each weekday, with another three consecutive hours on Saturday mornings.
- WDEL produces a local newsmagazine show – ‘Del-AWARE with Peter MacArthur’ – each weekday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
- WDEL has its own in-house traffic reporters, not outsourced to a different company/location.
- WDEL is the only radio outlet to offer live broadcast and web-based coverage of the Delaware Governor’s annual State of the State address, New Castle County Executive’s State of the County address, and Wilmington Mayor’s State of the City address.
- The WDEL News team was proud to participate in our annual Help Our Kids Radiothon fundraiser for A.I. duPont Hospital for Children. Over the course of the broadcast’s two days at the hospital, WDEL’s news anchors and reporters presented compelling stories and interviews with children and parents who have unfortunately needed to use the hospital’s services. At the end of our 25-hours on the air, we are proud to say $225,000 was raised for the hospital – money that is desperately needed as the cost of operating the hospital continues to rise. 100% of the money was being designated to care for children.
2020 included several big stories for WDEL:
COVID-19 (Click to see digital coverage)
Since the start of the pandemic, WDEL News has produced more than 1100 COVID-related stories. WDEL also provides live coverage of Del. Governor John Carney’s weekly COVID updates.
Wilmington Riot (Click to see digital coverage)
In the aftermath of the George Floyd killing in Minnesota, peaceful protests in downtown Wilmington turned into violence and looting. WDEL reporters were on-the-scene. In fact, both reporters were assaulted and had their cellphones stolen during the event.
2020 ElectionWatch (Click to see digital coverage)
In addition to daily reports from the campaign trail, WDEL’s coverage included wall-to-wall coverage on Delaware’s Primary and Election Nights, plus a Gubernatorial debate
Glasgow shooting (Click to see digital coverage)
WDEL’s Mike Phillips provided live updates from the scene of an active shooter over the course of eight hours
Tropical Storm Isaias (Click to see digital coverage)
WDEL provided team coverage after a series of tornadoes, spawned by the remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias, ripped through parts of Delaware.
WDEL entry rundown
This entry includes samples of WDEL’s expansive coverage in 2020:
00:00 – Breaking News Wilmington riot
04:00 – Continuing Coverage COVID-19
06:00 – Continuing Coverage ElectionWatch 2020
09:22 – Breaking News Active shooter in Glasgow
14:03 – Hard News Report Wilmington City Councilman ousted
15:05 – Feature Help Our Kids Radiothon vignette
20:09 – Newscast Delaware’s Afternoon News
featuring coverage of Tropical Storm Isaias