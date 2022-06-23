New Castle County's Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Festival at Rockwood Park and Museum is set for Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 1 to 9 p.m.
The event was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, and operated at half capacity in 2021, with no carnival games, fireworks, or family activities.
"One of the most important things our county government does is offer low cost and free events to the public for people to come together and have good family friendly fun, and we're doing that this weekend," said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer.
In addition to ice cream, the Festival will also feature food trucks, family train and carnival games, entertainment stage, fireworks, and tours of the museum which Meyer said underwent significant work during the pandemic.
"There's a greenhouse that I think is quite stunning that was in total disrepair a few years ago," said Meyer. "It's a chance to show off a lot of things that we've done, the investments, public investments, we've made in your park."
The Festival is also going paperless.
"Not having to worry about cash payments, so we're encouraging everyone to go online ahead of time to get your tickets, or if you don't do that you can come with your phone and buy them right there," said Meyer.
Festival tickets are $5 with kids 12 and under free with an adult admission.
The festival is Saturday, June 25th from 1 to 9 pm.
Off site parking is available at Rockwood Office Park and after 5 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant High School with shuttles from both locations.