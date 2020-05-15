With 1,421 new novel coronavirus COVID-19 test results reported Friday, positive cases rose 150, but "active" cases rose by only nine.
According to Delaware Division of Public Health officials, cumulative positive cases stood at 7,373--76.6 cases per 10,000 First State residents.
Fatalities related to the virus increased by 11 to 271. The most recent deaths, according to DPH, involved people ranging in age from 57 to 96. Four were female and seven were male. Six were New Castle County residents, two were Kent County residents, and three were Sussex County residents. Three of the individuals had underlying health conditions. About 89 percent of Delaware's death toll from COVID-19 involved persons with underlying health conditions. Nine of the individuals were residents of long-term care facilities, which have been home to 65 percent of Delaware's COVID-19 deaths.
Total recoveries rose by 130 to 3,210, bringing the total number of "active" cases to 3,892.
By county, New Castle rose by 59 to 2,619, Kent rose by 31 to 1,146, and Sussex rose by 60 to 3,565. Those are infection rates of 44.7, 65.2, and 186.1 per 10,000 people, respectively. Cases with an unknown county of origin stood at 43.
Hospitalizations decreased by four to 269, while negative test results rose by 1,271 to 30,905.
