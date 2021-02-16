Wilmington reached 50 degrees Tuesday for the first time in the past 11 days, but the warmth is going away as yet another winter weather system has its crosshairs aimed at the First State.
Temperatures are expected to be near freezing on Wednesday after a cold front passed through the area on Tuesday, setting up the stage for more winter weather.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday into Friday for New Castle County, and Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network said the sixth in a round of recent storms will be forming Wednesday in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
"It's going to be loaded with moisture heading up this way. Unlike the last storm that brought quite a bit of rain over the past couple of days, this one we've got the colder air moving in now. So when that moisture first gets here, it's going to be in the form of snow statewide, and then the race is on, how quickly can the warm air move in?"
Powell said the key to this forecast will be location, and where exactly it tracks up the eastern seaboard.
"One of the things it is probably going to do is track very close to Delaware. Anytime that happens, it's not exactly the best track for snow. Eventually the warmer air will wrap in, so the first thing to watch for is the exact track of the low."
Powell is leaning towards a close enough track, that Delaware will once again experience a little bit of everything on Thursday.
"I think Dover and south, you're not looking at very much snow, but as soon as you start getting up into New Castle County, a little bit further away from the center of the low, we're going to be looking at an extended period of snow, probably right now along the lines of 2-4" of snow, then it transitions into a period of sleet and freezing rain again, and then eventually as the precipitation begins to wind down overnight Thursday, it might flip to plain rain, but by then the damage will be done. There will be snow and ice on the ground."
In terms of a timetable for Wilmington commuters, Powell thinks both commutes Thursday could be tough, and for different reasons.
"It could be in as early as 6-7 a.m. on Thursday, that could be enough to throw a wrench into the morning commute. By evening, the snow should be gone, but we may have flipped to sleet or even freezing rain, so that becomes the new concern for the evening rush."
If the idea of yet another thump of snow isn't your idea of fun, Powell said there is at least one forecasting tool you can hold your hopes on, even if he doesn't trust it at the moment.
"There is one computer model, the NAM model, that does bring that low closer to the coast and it pushes the warm in pretty quickly. That's one model that puts down less than an inch of snow, a quick transition to ice, and a quick transition to rain. It really wouldn't be that big of a deal. But of all the computer models, that one pretty much stands alone at this point. There's pretty much a consistent basis with the others that the cold air wins out. Meteorologically we have a fresh batch of cold air moving in, and it makes sense that it would pull the lower further south and east, which would allow the cold air to stay locked in."
Powell added there will be another key run of computer models overnight Tuesday, and then midday Wednesday, as they look to refine the track of the low.
He said of the NWS continues to think there will be 4-5 inches of snow, expect a Winter Storm Warning in New Castle County, with more like a Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kent and Sussex due to lower amounts and a better chance of liquid rain mixing into another winter storm cocktail.
Another positive? The weekend shouldn't feature another storm, but we might not be completely out of the woods yet.
"It actually looks like we have a great weekend coming. It will be cold, it will be in the 30s, but both Saturday and Sunday are sunny and dry. And that's good, because we get to do this all again on Monday."
Round 7? Time will tell.