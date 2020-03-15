New Jersey and Delaware State Police are looking for three children they say were kidnapped by a New Jersey man and driven through Delaware.
Police issued an Amber Alert for the three children allegedly taken by 36-year-old Travis Russell of Williamstown who was last seen on Delaware Route 896 northbound near the Red Roof Inn in Newark just off of I-95.
Police say Russell was driving a 2017 silver Nissan Altima with NJ license plate H53MCS, they say the children may be in danger.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Franklin (N.J.) Township Police Department at 1 (856)-694-1414 or contact the New Jersey State Police 1-(609)-963-6951