M & T fire Newark
Christiana Fire Company

A smoky fire overnight at the M&T bank branch on Main Street in Newark is under investigation.

Firefighters from Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder fire company responded to an automatic fire alarm at the site around 3 a.m., on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

The first arriving engine reported smoke from the building and the alarm was upgraded bringing additional units to the scene.

It took a while to find the seat of the fire and the situation was declared under control in about an hour.

There were no injuries. 

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.