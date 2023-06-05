*Update: Delaware State Police said the barricade is over late Monday afternoon. More details will be provided when available.*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An armed man has barricaded himself on the property of the "Compass at the Grove" Apartments in Newark.
Delaware State Police said residences in the area have been evacuated as a precaution Monday afternoon. Entrances to the complex have also been closed. Police are on the scene.
Compass at The Grove is between Marrows Road and Library Avenue at the old College Square Shopping Center.