In the state's fourth day bringing case against Auditor Kathy McGuiness, proceedings at both the top of the day and the start of the afternoon were delayed while presiding Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. altogether tossed one of the prosecution's set witnesses, and limited to varying degrees three others.
Seating of the jury was delayed in both the morning and after lunch as defense attorney Steven Wood and prosecutor Mark Denney sparred over a lineup of state's witnesses.
In the morning, the judge warned counsel he would not tolerate wasting the time of citizens performing their civic duty, and the just was ultimately seated a half-hour later than anticipated. The jury ultimately heard from Melissa Schenck and Dan Hamilton, current and former employees of the Auditor's Office, respectively, who testified to the conditions of the office.
After lunch, however, the jury wasn't filed in until almost 3 p.m., as Wood's continued objections over pending testimony led to Carpenter deciding he would first hear Andrena Burd's comments first, before the jury was permitted to hear what she had to say.
Carpenter allowed Burd to testify while ultimately limiting her testimony in three major ways:
- Burd's testimony about two other no-bid contacts of which she was aware was ruled not relevant.
- Commentary about alleged "snooping" was barred and ruled not relevant as, at least partially, the story was considered "hear-say"
- There was no inclusion in the indictment that McGuiness had been utilizing the office to pay for campaign supplies, so commentary regarding her acquisition of these items through the office spending.
There was a moment of reprimand as Wood and Denney arguing these points, and Denney shaking his head slightly as Carpenter issued his decisions.
"I know you keep shaking your head, Mr. Denney. It's your indictment. It's what you wrote. It's your words," Carpenter said. "I'm at a loss, a little bit, as to where we're spinning this case."
Burd testified she shared how former Auditor's Office employee Kathleen Davies had instructed others to fragment payments to contractors to keep them from scrutiny, and explained to McGuiness why that was an issue, and additionally how her very return to the Auditor's Office was spurred by work she was dong on p-card data at Delaware State University, and specifically how she found one dean using a p-card to pay for SiriusXM radio.
This information was a foundation off which Denney will ultimately look to make his connections that McGuiness knew what she was alleged to have been doing was illegal. Burd went so far as to testify that McGuiness had texted her to begin deleting texts off cellphones that could be FOIA'd in case Davies brought a case against the office.
One item Burd claimed responsibility for was the discovery McGuiness was monitoring employee emails, testifying while she was on McGuiness's computer as part of her job duties, she saw McGuiness receiving email notifications about an employee's mailbox she was monitoring.
Things took and incredibly chilly and at times contentious turn on Wood's cross examination of Burd, who consistently tried to contextualize the questions the attorney directed at her, while Wood shut down her extended responses and asked for simple yes or no answers to his inquires.
Specifically, Wood attempted to paint Burd before the jury as a busybody who conducted investigations on her own, without anyone's direction, to stir the pot and attempt to get others in trouble. With Burd's brief stint where she left the Auditor's Office to work for DSU, Wood said she left three different jobs inside of 18 months where, each time, she was not on speaking terms with her manager because of work she'd performed.
The jury even heard about her social media activity, and posts where Burd allegedly referred to McGuiness as "bipolar" and "an ***hole," and attempted to paint her as a racist, citing a portion of a statement she'd given to prosecutors where she discussed McGuiness taking photos with a Black employee. Denney attempted to help out by providing more detail to that statement, showing Burd had been discussing McGuiness taking photos with youth she alleged to be from underserved communities as what she took to be an insulting form of self-aggrandizing.
Her testimony brought the trial right up to the end of proceedings Tuesday. The case is set to resume Wednesday morning.