Connor Watkins scored on a 2-yard run with 1:11 remaining and Villanova rallied to beat Delaware 29-26 on Saturday.
Watkins opened the scoring with a 7-yard run to give Villanova (6-5, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
Nick Henderson pulled Delaware (7-4, 4-4) even by quarter’s end with a 48-yard scoring strike to Thyrick Pitts. Henderson and Pitts teamed up again for a 7-yard touchdown early in the second quarter but the Blue Hens missed the point-after kick and led 13-7.
The Wildcats regained the lead on Deewil Barlee’s 1-yard run before a field goal by Brandon Ratcliffe gave Delaware a 16-14 lead at intermission.
Henderson’s 25-yard scoring strike to Jourdan Townsend gave the Blue Hens a 23-14 lead midway through the third quarter.
Barlee scored on an 11-yard run to get Villanova within 23-21 heading to the final period.
Henderson completed 37 of 59 passes for 347 yards for Delaware.
The Blue Hens out-gained the Wildcats 461-250.