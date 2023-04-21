It took over a quarter-century, but Boys Volleyball finally has an official championship place in Delaware high school sports.
The DIAA Board of Directors voted Thursday to approve the inaugural DIAA Boys Volleyball Championship, to be held in May.
Boys Volleyball was started at several Red Clay School District high schools in 1996, including Dickinson, where David Lee was the head coach then, and continues to guide both the Rams' boys and girls volleyball programs in 2023.
Salesianum-alum Tyler Coupe won three championships at Salesianum before graduating in 2011, including two Player of the Year Awards.
Now coaching at Cape Henlopen, he said the news brought joy.
"My first reaction was relief and happiness simultaneously. This is something that those of us in the volleyball community have wanted for a very long time, but we've fallen short of the required schools to do so."
The sport has seen involvement ebb and flow over the years, but participation has spiked since 2021, going from 13 schools up to a new high of 30 programs competing this Spring.
What those programs didn't know going into practice last month was if they were going to be competing for a DIAA Championship, or once again a competition sponsored in part by the coaches.
The DIAA requires 16 schools to compete at the varsity level to be considered a Level 3, or championship, sport, but even though the community had organized a committee, rules, a schedule, and officials, the DIAA sat dormant on responding to them, until Thursday.
Boys Volleyball is the first non-Unified Sports addition to the DIAA's championship menu since Girls Lacrosse reached the 16-team threshold in 1998.
Boys Volleyball joins DIAA"s busiest season in the Spring, with Baseball, Lacrosse, Golf, Tennis, and Outdoor Track available for male athletes at many schools, but Coupe believes they shouldn't be seen as poaching from other sports.
"We want volleyball to be a team sport that is desired by kids to play. Whether that kid gets cut from baseball or another sport, and they go with us, so be it. We want to be another option for kids because so many good high school experiences for kids comes from group activities."
Coupe said he can remember even as a player the bond that long-time coaches like Salesianum's Jeff Gricol, Dickinson's David Lee, and Wilmington Charter's Brian Fraticelli showed while trying to keep the dream of the sport gaining varsity status alive, even as they wanted to defeat each other on the court of battle.
"A core group of people deserve a moment by themselves to be acknowledged and celebrated because they really fought for this sport. Personally, I'm grateful for what they've done, selfishly and competitively, I want that trophy in my players' hands. Regardless of where that trophy ends up, a moment of recognition is needed for those guys."
Boys Volleyball is relatively new to Delaware, but it has been a PIAA sport in Pennsylvania since 1936.
Coupe said his hope that with a championship event and varsity status, the next generation of athletes in Delaware can see volleyball showcased, and help grow the game to the same level Girls Volleyball competes at in Delaware.
This year's Boys Volleyball championship is expected to be held at either Cape Henlopen or Smyrna, after Indian River won the 2022 championship at Smyrna.
The 16-team event will be held at higher seeds until the finals.