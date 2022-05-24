Agilent Technologies announced plans to spend $7 million on major upgrades to its location at Little Falls.
The three-level, 350-thousand square foot site, off of Centerville Road includes laboratory space.
The company said it plans to demolish and redesign its existing R&D and applications development labs.
According to Agilent there are more than 800 workers at Little Falls and officials anticipate hiring new employees once the modernization project is completed.
Agilent is applying for a pair of grants from the state: a Jobs Performance Grant of $93,330 from Delaware’s Council on Development Finance, and a Capital Expenditures Grant of $210,000 from the Delaware Strategic Fund.
Agilent also operates a manufacturing location in Newport.