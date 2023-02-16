Advancements in the tech world are influencing how the rest of the world works.
Artificial intelligence is developing rapidly, with a good portion of the general public not knowing its vast amount of abilities.
To more openly discuss AI, Greg Plum, the SVP of Strategic Alliances for Markee, has helped create AI DE, which will be a forum held in Wilmington next month.
AI DE will be held 5-8 on March 22 in Wilmington.
While there are guest speakers at the event, open conversation will be encouraged.
"That's what I love about Delaware. It's a microcosm," Plum says. "You can get people from all industries, all segments of the business involved to come together and actually have the conversation."
Conversations explore how AI can be used in each field of work to make our lives easier, while also being cautious of the possible negative outcomes.
"We're not exactly sure where it could go," says Plum. "There's always room for concern when it comes to these technologies that almost take on a life of their own."
Plum says that COVID-19 put a halt to the gatherings that would happen as he and others who are passionate about innovation in AI would talk about it, but now they're starting to get back to their discussions.
The main conversation of the forum will investigate how to most efficiently use AI to our advantage without breeching ethical boundaries or allowing the technology to get out of control.