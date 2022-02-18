The DuPont Company is selling off most of its Mobility and Materials Business to Texas-based Celanese Corporation for eleven billion dollars.
The Delaware headquartered company announced the deal on Friday, February 18, 2022.
According to DuPont the sale includes the Engineering Polymers business, and select lines within Performance Resins and Advanced Solutions.
Dupont plans to use proceeds from the Celanese transaction to fund its own purchase of Rogers Corporation announced last year.
"Today’s announcement represents a significant milestone in DuPont’s transformation as a premier multi-industrial company building upon our recent acquisition of Laird Performance Materials and our intended acquisition of Rogers Corporation to further define DuPont as a market leader in the areas of electronics, water, industrial technologies, protection and next generation automotive," Breen said in a prepared news release.
"This agreement also generates significant value for DuPont shareholders. After consideration of multiple deal structures, including a range of potential buyers, we are confident that our announced transaction with Celanese maximizes value for our shareholders and positions the business and our employees for long-term success," said Breen.
The sale to Celanese is expected to close by the end of 2022.
There's no indication at this time that the deal will have an impact on DuPont's Delaware workforce.