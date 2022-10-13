Infants and toddlers will be receiving educational support from Bank of America during some of the most influential periods of their lives, as it has given a grant to the Latin American Community Center's Education Expansion Project.
The LACC Education Expansion Project includes the construction of an Infant and Toddler Center and a new Youth Playground. The LACC's Infant and Toddler Center will add childcare slots where they are needed most, for children ages six weeks to two years. The Youth playground is geared towards children ages 5-12 enrolled in LACC Youth programming.
“The Latin American Community Center (LACC) provides Delaware’s thriving Hispanic-Latino communities with crucial services and programming that address poverty, unemployment, access to healthcare and lack of educational opportunities at all levels,” said Chip Rossi, President, Bank of America Delaware.
The grant from Bank of America was quarter of a million dollars, with the goal to help the LACC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the Latino Community through education, advocacy, partnerships and exceptional service.
“There is a huge lack of childcare available throughout the state of Delaware which disproportionately impacts minority communities," said Maria Matos, President and CEO of the LACC. "This strategic expansion of our early education program will provide a level playing field for our children end prepare them for entering kindergarten. Bank of America has been instrumental to this expansion since the beginning and this grant further shows their commitment to providing for our community and making the dream of this building a reality.”