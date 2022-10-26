Uvax Bio LLC, which was founded in Delaware in 2018, has announced plans for an expansion, and significant increase in its workforce.
The Delaware Prosperity Partnership said Uvax plans an $8-million investment in wet lab and office space at Springside Plaza in Glasgow.
The biopharmaceutical company expects to add more than sixty jobs over the next three years to their staff that currently is just five people. Positions are expected to range from research associates to executive-level research directors with minimum salaries ranging from $45,000 to more than $130,000.
"The team at Uvax Bio is passionate about our mission to design and deliver groundbreaking vaccines to address global threats from infectious disease,” said Ji Li, Ph.D., Uvax CEO.
The company currently has vaccine candidates for both COVID-19 and HIV-1 that are entering human trials.
The Delaware Council on Development Finance approved Uvax Bio for a Jobs Performance Grant of up to $1,061,955 and a Capital Expenditures Grant of up to $240,000 from the Delaware Strategic Fund.