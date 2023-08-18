Chestnut Run Innovation and Science Park

MRA Group announced it is taking on additional debt financing for the redevelopment of the former DuPont Chestnut Run site off of Route 141.

The Horsham-based firm is adding $63 million in debt through a pair of loans from Fulton Bank and WSFS for the renamed Chestnut Run Innovation and Science Park (CRISP).

The Fulton Bank loan for $50 million is in conjunction with Nuveen Green Capital through the C-PACE program which provides low-cost, long-term financing for ener­gy efficiency, water conservation and renewable energy projects.

The other $13 million is being loaned from WSFS.

MRA Group acquired the 164-acre site in November, 2021.

