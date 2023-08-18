MRA Group announced it is taking on additional debt financing for the redevelopment of the former DuPont Chestnut Run site off of Route 141.
The Horsham-based firm is adding $63 million in debt through a pair of loans from Fulton Bank and WSFS for the renamed Chestnut Run Innovation and Science Park (CRISP).
The Fulton Bank loan for $50 million is in conjunction with Nuveen Green Capital through the C-PACE program which provides low-cost, long-term financing for energy efficiency, water conservation and renewable energy projects.
The other $13 million is being loaned from WSFS.
MRA Group acquired the 164-acre site in November, 2021.