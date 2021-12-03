Dassault Falcon Jet, which has operated at the New Castle County Airport for twenty years, has given notice to employees and government agencies that it may close the facility.
Documents obtained by WDEL News indicate the company has filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices that terminations will take place.
In a statement to WDEL, Dassault Falcon Jet said it met with union representatives earlier this week to discuss challenges specifically at the Wilmington site, and "steps that may need to be taken in the future."
The company did maintain that management and union representatives will meet again in the near future and discussions are ongoing.
Dassault Falcon did not say how many employees would be affected if the site closed down, but documents indicate if the company moves ahead with the closure, terminations would take place in February, 2022.
Union workers affected by the notice are from Local 1542 of the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW).