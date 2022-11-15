Attorney General Kathy Jenning's office has announced Delaware's participation in a nationwide settlement with Walmart over the company's oversight of the distribution of opioids through the store's pharmacies.
According to an announcement from the AG's office on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the settlement will provide $3.1 billion nationally and will require significant improvements in how Walmart's pharmacies handle opioids.
Delaware's portion of the settlement is expected to be $11.8 million.
"Delaware has made real progress in the fight against substance use disorder, but families from Claymont to Selbyville are still paying the costs of the opioid epidemic," said Jennings in a statement. "My office’s mission is to secure accountability for the families of this state: first from the manufacturers and distributors who brought opioids into our communities, and now from the retailers and pharmacies that sold them.
"This $3.1 billion agreement will change Walmart’s practices, and it will change lives across this country. I’m grateful to the team in our office and our fellow attorneys general who fought tirelessly to secure these resources and to make a change for our neighbors."
43 states are involved in the settlement.
On Monday, November 14th, Jennings announced Delaware was one of 40 states that reached a nearly $392-million settlement with Google over how the company tracked users' locations.
Delaware is expected to receive more than $4.3 million from that settlement.