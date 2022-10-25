Delaware Senator Chris Coons joined with Middletown Mayor Ken Branner on Monday, October 24, 2022, to cut the ribbon on a new 90-room hotel along Middletown-Warwick Road.
Construction on the Fairfield Inn and Suites began in early 2021.
The project was a collaboration between Retreat Hotels & Resorts, The Axia Hotel Group, and Leon N. Weiner & Associates, Inc.
Officials say project investment was over $10 million, and the hotel is expected to produce $3-million in direct economic activity.
According to Branner, it is the third hotel now open in Middletown.