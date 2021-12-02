MRA Group based in Horsham, Pennsylvania, said they have closed on the sale of Dupont's Chestnut Run site and are moving ahead with a 500-million dollar redevelopment plan.
According to MRA the 163 acre site off of Route 141 has 780-thousand square feet of existing lab, research, and advanced manufacturing space.
Dupont will lease back nearly 200-thousand square feet in two buildings.
The site is being renamed Chestnut Run Innovation & Science Park, or CRISP, for short.
MRA officials said they are in "active discussions" with several life science and research companies.
"“Northern Delaware is ideally positioned to emerge as a hub for life science, research and development, and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies," said Mike Wojewodka, MRA Group Executive Vice President and Partner. "The deep pool of educated and experienced professionals is an incredible asset to any firm locating here."
The first renovated building is expected to be ready in late summer of 2022.