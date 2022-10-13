Restaurants could be seeing a fluctuation in the number of seats they can provide for their guests as the City of Rehoboth Beach is ending its COVID-19 related standards.
“In an effort to support restauranteurs during the COVID pandemic, the City of Rehoboth Beach loosened outdoor dining restrictions and expanded opportunities for restaurants to utilize public outdoor spaces for dining," says Interim City Manager Evan Miller. "While those expanded opportunities are ending as of November 1, the city remains committed to supporting our restaurants and other businesses and to providing enjoyable experiences for our residents and visitors.”
The only businesses that are eligible for continuing their expanded outdoor dining will be those that have an approved permit of compliance and are on private property. All others must be removed. Restaurants who wish to pursue opportunities for outdoor dining on public spaces in the future will be required to apply for a supplemental permit of compliance once Commissioners codify the city’s policy related to outdoor dining on public spaces this fall.
The Board of Commissioners is expected to begin looking at related revisions to the restaurant code at its October 21 meeting.