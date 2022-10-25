Delaware based water technologies company Solenis has chosen its home state for a $40-million research and development expansion.
Solenis will take over the 100,000-square-foot former 713 building at what is now known as the Chestnut Run Innovation and Science Park (CRISP).
The new facility will be 20,000 square feet larger than their current site at Ashland on Hercules Road.
The company says the expansion will eventually result in up to 46 new jobs in addition to their more than 300 current Delaware based employees.
Solenis has over 6,400 workers worldwide, 48 manufacturing sites, and moved into their new headquarters at Avenue North in Fairfax in 2020.
Delaware’s Council on Development Finance (CDF) has approved Solenis' request for a Jobs Performance Grant of $552,000 and a Delaware Lab Space Grant of $3.5 million from the Delaware Strategic Fund.