In terms of airport codes the flight was from ILG to ILM - Wilmington, Delaware, to Wilmington, North Carolina.
For Avelo Airlines and the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) it marked a level of expansion of air service never before seen at Wilmington Airport (ILG).
Officials with both organizations gathered at Wilmington Airport (ILG) on Thursday, June 22, 2023, for the inaugural flight between the two Wilmingtons.
According to the DRBA the current offering of non-stop flights to thirteen destinations is the most in the history of the airport.
At Avelo, the addition of eight new routes out of Wilmington (ILG) is the largest expansion of their service in the company's brief two year history.
"They had a different a method, a different model," said DRBA Executive Director Thomas Cook. "It really made us say 'hey, if this is going to work it's going to work this time.'"
And with Avelo predicting a record setting level of 100,000 passengers passing through Wilmington (ILG) this summer, Cook said the sky is the limit.
"This is just the first step into something that's going to continue to evolve in the years to come."
The fast acceleration of Avelo's service at Wilmington (ILG) now puts the impetus on the DRBA to keep pace with the increasing passenger count.
"We are looking at ways to make the experience even better," said Cook. "Ways to expand this terminal area, and to be able to do things with the parking - provide shuttle service."
Cook said patience may be required of passengers as they ramp up operations.
"We expected an expansion but not that quick, but that's a good thing," said Cook. "I'd rather have that problem than nobody being on the planes."