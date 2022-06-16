Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, and New Castle Mayor Mike Quaranta, joined with local and global leaders of Fujifilm on Thursday, June 16, 2022, to cut the ribbon on a new manufacturing facility, the first of its kind in the United States.
"We've invested 19-million dollars in the facility that we're opening today," said Ian Wilkinson, President and COO of Fujifilm Ink Solutions Group. "We're investing a further 28-million in a second facility in construction on this site now, and we expect to open that in approximately twelve months from now."
Melissa Toledo, General Manager USA, says the two new production units will broadly expand the company's production capabilities.
"The new facility will enable us to produce 110 tons of RxD dispersions per year which doubles our global capacity," said Toledo. "We have ink capacity to make 20 million liters of aqueous ink. That's about the amount of ink it would take to fill eight Olympic swimming pools."
The company currently employs 90 people at the Cherry Lane site with the new addition adding 21 more workers.
"This underlines our commitment to the US, our commitment to Delaware, and through this we are delighted to be creating jobs and being a valued member of the local community," said Wilkinson.
According to Fujifilm, their high purity reactive dispersant (RxD) pigment dispersion products, which use a proprietary cross-linking technology, are important to the development of aqueous inkjet inks for a variety of fast-growing inkjet markets, including packaging, textile, and commercial printing.