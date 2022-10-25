One of the most anticipated local store openings takes place Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 9 a.m. when Wegmans Wilmington opens its doors at Barley Mill Plaza.
Store manager Jared Fedor said there's no opening day jitters - they are ready to go.
"We're just hoping that when we open up our doors we have a lot of people here on Wednesday and that everything goes off with success," said Fedor who previously worked at Wegmans Concordville. "Given the tools and the resources we've had I'm not really concerned about much."
Fedor had said he was often questioned while at Concordville about when a Wilmington location would open, and they've had visitors to the doors in recent days.
"Every single day we have a few people who think we're open because of all of the cars in the parking lot for training," said Fedor, "but they've been very gracious and understanding that we have just a few more days to wait."
There's a lot to navigate within the 84,000-square-foot layout, but Fedor said there's a map app for that.
"You can use it not only just for directory here in the store but you can create your own shopping list based on our store layout," said Fedor. "We'll have people available opening day if they're new to that."
Inside the store is a fast casual restaurant, prepackaged meals to go, a coffee bar, and sushi and pizza stations.
The store will employ approximately 450 people in full and part-time positions.
The site will be open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.