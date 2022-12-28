Opportunities can be found anywhere for families, small businesses, and the entire community.
Grandville Brown of CBI Contracting heard that Woodlawn Trustees wanted to take dilapidated or unoccupied homes in the East Side and give them a complete over-haul.
The Wilmington contractor immediately wanted to help make that change while also giving contractors of color like himself a chance to create more jobs and make a positive impact in their community.
"[Woodlawn Trustees] understand the concept of trying to empower minority business contractors and minority business contractors who have an interest in hiring black and brown people in the community," says Brown.
Brown says that the organization has welcomed him "with open arms."
Woodlawn Trustees' Vice President, Donna Gooden, has seen the impact that her job has made in the last 30 years since she's started, including the creation of beautiful, revitalized homes out of existing ones that were once falling apart.
"People who live on the East Side are aware that things are changing and it's nice to be a part of that," says Gooden. She also recognizes the help that has been received from the city, as well as Habitat for Humanity.
Gooden says that she looks forward to upcoming projects too, which will include the building on 20 new homes on Bennett Street in spring 2023.
Mayor Mike Purzydci, who was present for the ribbon cutting this afternoon, has overseen the projects and supported them along the way in their developments.
He says that there are efforts to knock down homes that are uninhabitable, rehabilitate the ones that are salvageable, and to build new homes too.
Purzydci says that they are also trying to crack down on landlords in the city that have possibly been neglecting to upkeep their properties.
"That's a perfect example of how you can take a pretty modest place and make it into a beautiful living quarters," says Purzydci.
East 11th Street and Bennett will be seeing more makeovers in the coming months.