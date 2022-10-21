WSFS has had a presence at College Square Shopping Center since 1986, but with the complex being remade and renamed, WSFS did the same thing to their banking location.
Shari Kruzinski, Chief Consumer Banking Officer for WSFS, said it definitely played a role in their renovations.
"The revitalization of this center, which is a really important center for the Newark community, was one of the main reasons why we decided to invest," said Kruzinski.
She said it's a very open floor plan with no banking windows.
"And so the whole design is really to remove those barriers and to create a very welcoming space," said Kruzinksi.
The banking windows are replaced with pods and allows WSFS associates to work with community members on any number of financial issues.
"We don't consider this just the place to do transactions," said Kruzinski. "This is the place for conversations and interactions and opportunities to engage with our customers."
Work continues on the transformation of the shopping center to The Grove at Newark which includes a luxury apartment building.