Delaware's doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine, which should get here in the next few days, will first be given to healthcare workers and long-term care center patients and staff.
The distribution plan announced Saturday by Governor Carney and the state Division of Public Health calls for Delaware's share of the 2-shot vaccine to be distributed in 3 phases, with those at highest risk getting the injections first.
In addition to healthcare workers and people in long-term care facilities, workers in what DPH calls "high-risk" and "critical" jobs, including food processors, utilities, police, firefighters and teachers, are next in line along with people with underlying health issues and people 65 and older, starting early in 2021.
Phase 2, projected for March, calls for people at moderate risk to be vaccinated, and in Phase 3, during the spring and summer, the vaccine will be made available to the general public.
Side effects are said to be similar to those for a flu shot, and DPH Director Doctor Karyl Rattay recommends Delawareans over 16 get the COVID-19 vaccine, although her agency won't require it.