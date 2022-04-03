Investigators from the state Fire Marshal's office are working to find out what started a New Castle house fire that left the house's two occupants in critical condition.
The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, on Onaway Place in the Garfield Park neighborhood, Delaware state Fire Marshal's investigators said.
Minquadale firefighters found flames shooting from the house, and rescued the occupants, who were taken to Christiana Hospital and admitted.
Damage to the house is estimated at $100,000, according to the fire marshal.