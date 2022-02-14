New Castle County used its federal COVID-19 funding to purchase an ailing hotel and turn it into a shelter for those experiencing homelessness.
While WDEL broke the news about the innovative endeavor that came at a time when the traditional shelter-model was no longer working because of virus spread, reporter Amy Cherry also took the storytelling a step further. She chronicled the lives of those who needed the Hope Center from a first-time mom of a new baby to a man who learned there that he had something to live for.
Cherry also spoke to the staff who work tirelessly to restore dignity to the lives of those experiencing homelessness and work towards the ultimate goal of finding them permanent, stable housing.