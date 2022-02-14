Survivors of breast cancer in Delaware bare it all in one of the most empowering moments of their lives.
New York-based boudoir photographer Charise Isis traveled to Wilmington, Delaware, to snap photographs of women who've had mastectomies in an effort to show them their true beauty as part of The Grace Project.
Her ultimate goal is to capture 800 photos of breast cancer survivors, print the photographs on silk screens, and display them as part of an exhibit inside a botanical garden to raise breast cancer awareness.
In From Pain to Beauty, WDEL's Amy Cherry witnessed these life-changing moments and sought to share local breast cancer survivors' inspiring stories.