In 2020, millions of Americans were ordered to shelter at home from Covid with the promise of regular unemployment benefits, plus extra federal benefits, to make ends meet.
The team of 17 professionals at the Delaware Unemployment Insurance Benefits Office was accustomed to processing an average of 500 claims per week. Then came the tsunami of 10,000, 20,000, totally more than 62,000 in the first four weeks, more than 109,000 in the first three months. Phone lines collapsed. Web pages crashed. Thousands of Delawareans were stuck in an online quagmire. Delaware Unemployment Insurance Director Darryl Scott and WDEL's Rick Jensen conceived a plan. Rick would use his #1 talk show as a platform for people who needed help but couldn't get through, like an extra funnel, to the Unemployment Office.
Darryl took calls on Rick's show every Tuesday for half an hour for two years, helping some people immediately and directing listeners to email Rick for further assistance. Rick spent hours during the evening forwarding email to Darryl to be researched and addressed by Darryl’s team. Listeners created their own Facebook page, directing more of the unemployed to Rick's email inbox. While Director Scott spent his days and weekends recruiting and training people to work the additional computers and phones he purchased, Rick volunteered for up to four hours each evening, guiding and directing thousands of lost and frustrated Delawareans, helplessly watching their life savings dwindle, to the Unemployment Office team via email.
Director Scott estimates, "Thousands of Delawareans, who might otherwise not have received the benefits they deserved, were able to get through to our team thanks to Rick contributing his radio program and personal time for the better part of two years."
Rick says, "This is what local talk radio does best: serve our market in ways no one else can." He credits Director Scott for agreeing to face the angry horde every Tuesday, a fearsome onslaught from which most bureaucrats would flee.
Darryl Scott is now one of the most beloved and respected public servants among WDEL listeners.