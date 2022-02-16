Through the second year of a global pandemic, WDEL's team of committed journalists provide the coverage on which Delawareans have come to depend - producing high-quality, informative content for their dedicated audience to provide them with all of the latest on everything from breaking news, to combatting COVID-19, to major weather events, to the hidden gems found within our communities, and everything between.
WDEL.com embraces all the possibilities of multimedia journalism and the visual nature of compelling news dissemination.
Among its features, WDEL.com breaks out news by county, along with live tracking of the most popular stories with which audiences were engaging. Responsive video integration allowed for weekly COVID press conferences hosted by government and public health officials to be prominently displayed on the landing page to provide audiences with the fastest, theatrically presented access to important information as it happened.
WDEL.com includes a collection of the most up-to-date news on COVID-19, tracking how the story has evolved during the pandemic. To date, WDEL reporters have produced more than 1500 individual stories. As of February 2022, WDEL's reporters were working on filling their seventh collection of COVID news. The collection linked here is the sixth, and displays coverage occurring from March to December of 2021.
WDEL's journalists also highlighted the essential content users needed to stay safe as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved over the region and wreaked havoc. The collection linked here lays out the breathtaking imagery captured as the storm struck, displays the heroes who worked 'round-the-clock to save lives, and informs audiences of the assistance available in Ida's wake.
Early in 2021, Delaware's transportation department began an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. WDEL kept its audience up-to-date with the progress of the project (which is ongoing), both on-air and online via a special Eye on 95 section of WDEL.com.
WDEL also serves as a watchdog news agency in Delaware. From the trial for a state senator accused of striking a woman in public, to the state auditor accused of nepotism, theft, and witness intimidation, to a state representative whose unintentionally public racism and sexism progressed in extremely unanticipated ways.
Also of note on WDEL.com is the Presidential Locator. While Delaware is proud to call Pres. Biden one of our own, it can become quite complicated to get around when the President decides to spend time at his home in Wilmington, Delaware or at his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. So, on WDEL.com, we post the President's travel schedule so that our audience can keep up to date when the President (and his motorcade) will be in town and/or when he's coming.