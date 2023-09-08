The Chester County Prison guard who was working in the watchtower when Danelo Cavalcante escaped last week has been fired.
Cavalcante crabwalked his way up a wall to exit the prison grounds, and according to officials it took 70 minutes before his escape and when an alert siren was sounded for the public.
The fired guard had worked for 18 years at the prison, according to a county spokeswoman.
She did not tell the Associated Press the specific reason why the guard was fired, nor what the guard was doing at the time of the escape.
Friday's search has focused at Longwood Gardens, with law enforcement from Vermont and New York joining the FBI in trying to track Cavalcante, who was found for a second time on a Longwood trail camera, this time on Wednesday night after earlier being seen on Monday.
There is a $20,000 reward for his capture.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report