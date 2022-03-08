Clayton Fire Company
A member of Clayton Fire Company was seriously hurt in an accident at the station on Monday evening.

Fire company officials say the member was working on a scissor lift cleaning an upper portion of apparatus bay windows, when the bay door went up and struck the lift, which was knocked over.

The victim fell about 25 feet, according to fire officials, and hit his head on the bumper of a piece of fire apparatus.

He was immediately cared for by fellow firefighters and taken to Christiana Hospital.

There's been no update on his condition.

The Clayton Police Department is investigating the incident.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.