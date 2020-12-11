After Wilmington's second largest snow drought on record last winter, there is a chance of a storm next week.
Wilmington has not seen at least an inch of snow since March 3, 2019, and recorded just 0.9 inches of snow in all of last winter, with only 1997-98's trace ending up with a smaller total for an entire season on record.
The National Weather Service said they are tracking a storm for the middle of next week, that is expected to move north along the Atlantic Seaboard, possibly bringing a significant storm, but as usual, it has plenty of questions to be answered five days away.
They said in a forecasters discussion that there remain timing issues, plus how close to the coast it gets, although there is growing confidence of steady winds, especially along the coast.
The track will mean plenty, as a further track off the coast might increase the chance of snow, but also could be a weaker system. A tight track could bring in enough warm air off the Atlantic -- which is still 50 degrees in Ocean City, Maryland -- to make it primarily a rain storm.
The Weather Prediction Center places extreme northern Delaware in a 30-50% category for the snow/sleet equivalent of .25 inches of rain on Wednesday, with chances quickly dropping to less than 10% along the beaches.
The potential is there, now will the drought end? Time will have to tell.