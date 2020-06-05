The latest COVID-19 report from the Delaware Division of Public Health shows more good news in the fight against the virus.
Friday only 27 new positive cases from the previous day, state health officials said, bringing the state's overall, cumulative number of positive cases to stands at 9,773.
So far this week, the saw 275 new cases compared to 613 last week.
The latest report is based on 820 new tests, of which only 3.4% were positive. It's the third straight day that percentage has been below 3.5%.
The number of active cases continues to fall - to 3,745, helped by 69 new recoveries, which now total 5,631 persons.
The number of hospitalizations fell for the 12th straight day - now down to 128 - its lowest level. Of those, 26 persons were listed as "critically ill." That's down two persons from the day prior.
However, the state did record two more deaths - taking that total to 388.
The most recent deaths announced by DPH Friday involved persons ranging in age from 78 to 87. Both individuals were female and from Kent County. One individual had underlying health conditions. One individual was a resident of a long-term care facility. Of those, more than 80% of the patients had underlying health conditions, and about two-thirds were being treated in long-term care facilities.
Those testing negative for coronavirus now total 56,956.
WDEL's Amy Cherry contributed to this report.