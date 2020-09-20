Don't let the COVID-19 pandemic keep Shakespeare out of your life.
Delaware Shakespeare and the Delaware Art Museum have a treat for you this weekend.
Coronavirus restrictions forced them to cancel their usual summer and fall performances this year, but they've been able to adapt, said Delaware Shakespeare's David Stradley.
"We've shifted to both doing online programming, but also small-scale, in-person programming that we can do in a safe and controlled manner while still following all of the government public health recommendations," said Stradley.
This Saturday and Sunday, you can see one of those smaller-scale in-person productions, Shakespeare in the Garden, in the Art Museum's Copeland Sculpture Garden--find out more at delshakes.org or delart.org.