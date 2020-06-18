Hospitalizations related to novel coronavirus COVID-19 once again decreased in Delaware Thursday, marking the seventh day of decreases or no change for the trend.

According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, 55 new positive cases identified among 2,097 new tests marked an infection rate of around 2.5% and brought the cumulative total up to 10,499.

Those increases were represented by county as 48 in New Castle for 4,470, five in Kent for 1,584, and to in Sussex for 4,431. It's the first time New Castle County held the highest number of positive cases since the tail end of April, when Sussex County was targeted for testing efforts after being identified as a COVID-19 hot spot.

With five new deaths reported for a total of 431, and 45 new full recoveries for a total of 6,350, "active" cases increased by five to 3,718.

Hospitalizations decreased by 4 individuals, dropping to 79, while negative tests increased 2,042 to a cumulative total of 78,185. Information on the new deaths and those critically hospitalized remained pending from the DPH.