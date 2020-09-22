A supplemental report on the 2015 police-involved shooting death of Jeremy McDole was released by the Delaware Department of Justice Tuesday, one day before the 5th anniversary of the man's death.
The report released September 22, 2020, is a follow-up to the report issued on May 16, 2016, which examined the death of Jeremy "Bam Bam" McDole, shot and killed on the streets of Wilmington on September 23, 2015. It finds that, ultimately, DNA evidence on a firearm recovered at the scene and testimony are all consistent with the finding that McDole was in possession of, and fired, a handgun during the incident in question.
The Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust conducted the review by examining testimony from civilian witnesses--new and old--original interviews with police at the scene, and emergency medical personnel. The DOJ said, based on all available evidence, the "original charging decision will not be changed."
"This case has touched the lives of many Delawareans, but it has undoubtedly weighed most heavily on those at its center – and their families and loved ones," the report read. "The Delaware Department of Justice believes transparency here can only serve to foster the interest of justice, rebuild public trust, and, hopefully, bring peace."
One of the focuses was firearms expert Stephen Deady reviewing ballistic evidence after previously utilized expert Carl Rone was arrested years later and "charged with crimes related to his time reporting and unrelated to any findings previously made." Ultimately, "Carl Rone’s prior analysis of Jeremy McDole’s firearm was not germane to the conclusions reached in the original report."
Deady issued a report stated a .38 revolver found in McDole's possession was fired four times and that McDole had "significant" gun shot residue particles on his hand and sleeve.
The report also confirmed a "heavy presence" of PCP in McDole's system at the time of the shooting.
"A review of all the evidence, including new interviews and the previously-undisclosed firearm evidence, does not alter the charging decision in this matter," the report said. "Jeremy McDole’s DNA was on the firearm and he had gunshot residue on his hand and sleeve. These findings are consistent with eyewitness statements about McDole being in possession of, and firing, a firearm."
The entire report and supporting evidence can be found here.