He did not fire a shot, but a man will go to prison for 15 years for taking part in an attempt to locate and kill a man.
Prosecutors said Wednesday that 39-year-old Teres Tinnin will serve ten years for a stalking conviction and five years for "conspiracy to stalk."
Court documents indicate that in June 2017, Tinnin worked with at least five co-conspirators to kidnap their would-be victim's girlfriend Keyonna Perkins, who was forced into the trunks of two vehicles and driven around before being murdered in Elkton.
The group continued to pursue the man and tracked him to Wilmington, where a co-conspirator opened fire on him.
One shot tore into a passing SUV and struck a six-year-old boy in the head, who was left with severe and permanent injuries.
"The defendant and his confederates agreed on a plan to hunt down and kill a perceived enemy with complete disregard for the lives of innocent people who stood in their way," U.S Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss said. "The defendant may not have pulled a trigger on June 6, 2017, but he bears no less responsibility for the violence he helped set into action. My office and our law enforcement partners will vigorously pursue all those who bear responsibility for violent crime.”
“The FBI remains focused on protecting our neighborhoods and communities from violence,” FBI Baltimore Field Office Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski said. “While no sentence will undo his crimes, we thank our partners for their coordination in ensuring that Mr. Tinnin is behind bars where he belongs.”