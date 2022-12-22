Delaware State government offices will be closed this Friday December 23rd, one day before the Christmas holiday weekend.
Monday was also a previously scheduled state government holiday. Delaware government offices will reopen Tuesday, December 27th.
Governor John Carney said the closure Friday is in recognition of the dedicated work put in by Delaware public servants. Carney said in a statement:
"This time of year, I am especially grateful for the dedicated work of our public servants. In recognition of your efforts, we will close state offices for the day on Friday, December 23.On behalf of all Delawareans, thank you for your hard work. And I’d like to especially thank our law enforcement officers and employees in 24/7 facilities who will be on the job this holiday weekend. You are all making a big difference in the lives of Delawareans every day.”
City of Wilmington government offices will also be closed Friday, according to Mayor Mike Purzycki. According to the city, Friday's closing will not affect the scheduled collection of recyclables for areas west of I-95.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced previously that State of Maryland government offices would also be closed Friday.