Delaware continues to see encouraging signs from the latest COVID-19 numbers from the state Division of Public Health.
Based on 1,548 new test results, the state added 161 new positive cases - taking the total to 8,690; but the state added 158 recoveries (4,454 total), which put the number of active cases at 3,912 - up one from the previous day, but only up 10 for the week.
The number of people in the hospital fell by 11 since Friday to 210 - its lowest level of the month.
The state did record two more fatalities. The most recent deaths announced today ranged in age from 76 to 87. The death toll stands at 324. Eighty-five percent of deaths, in Delaware, so far involve patients with underlying health conditions. Two-thirds of the fatalities were being treated in long-term care facilities.
The number of people who have tested negative for the virus has risen to 41,844.
The state will be offering a saliva-based COVID-19 testing event on Sunday at the Dover DMV from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants should pre-register to reserve a place and reduce wait time. Limited on-site registration will be available. Participants should also not eat, drink, or brush your teeth 20 minutes prior to the test.
Delaware's stay-at-home order remains in effect. This is day 61.