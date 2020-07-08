According to the Division of Public Health Wednesday afternoon, 48 new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases brought Delaware's cumulative total up to 12,462 and represented a 13.75% infection rate among the 349 test results reported.
Officials said there was one new death. The most recent death announced Wednesday involved a 64-year-old male resident of New Castle County who had underlying health conditions.
The state added 36 new full recoveries, bringing those totals to 515 and 6,851, respectively. While those numbers would represent an increase of 11 in "active" cases for a total of 5,096, officials have been citing a move to a new surveillance system and lag in data transfer as rendering the tracking of active cases unreliable for the time being.
By county, New Castle saw 28 of the new positives for a cumulative total of 5,583, Kent saw six for 1,790, and Sussex saw 11 for 4,988.
Hospitalizations increased by one to 57, with 11 of those persons listed as "critically ill."
Negative tests increased 301 to 116,572.
---
This information, again, was reported by the Division of Public Health as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 and may differ from what's provided on My Healthy Community.