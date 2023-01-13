This entry is a segment of Delaware’s Afternoon News on WDEL-FM/AM from June 20, 2022. The show is anchored and produced by Chris Carl.
The newscast includes:
- WDEL reporter Mike Phillips on a busy day for local first responders
- WDEL reporter DJ McAneny a local Juneteenth celebration
The newscast also features reporting on Delaware U.S. Senator Tom Carper advocating for legislation to help military veterans exposed to burn pits, a follow-up on Pres. Biden tumbling off his bicycle in Delaware, firefighters battling a wildfire in the region, falling gas prices, energy saving tips, and financial lessons for young adults, among other stories.
You’ll also hear WDEL’s in-house traffic reporter Sean Greene, locally produced weather reports and sports. We round out this half-hour segment with our daily HealthWatch report, business/money news and entertainment.
The half-hour began with an update on world and national news from CBS Radio News (not included in this entry).
Commercials have been edited out.