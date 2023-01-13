This entry is a report from WDEL's Mark Fowser on the court sentencing of Delaware Auditor of Accounts Kathy McGuiness. McGuiness was the first sitting statewide Delaware official to stand trial and be convicted while in office.
Delaware Press Association Communications Contest - Prepared Report
Trending Now:
Powered by
-
3 major routes targeted in Operation: Braking Point speed enforcement campaign
-
Avelo ready to say 'hello' to Wilmington
-
New Castle man arrested in connection with shots fired in Middletown
-
Newark man arrested for threatening co-workers with a gun
-
UPDATE | New details on William Penn High School lockdown